JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $2.11 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

About JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

