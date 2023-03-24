JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $2.11 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.