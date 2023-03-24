Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 3,848 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

HBAN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

