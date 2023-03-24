Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

About Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

