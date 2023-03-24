Investors Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,728,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.55 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

