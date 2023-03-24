Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$46.50

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Trading Up 0.9 %

Boralex stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

