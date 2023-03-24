Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $2,872.83

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,872.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

