Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $1,105.71

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,105.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $651.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $735.26 and a 200-day moving average of $776.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,576.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

