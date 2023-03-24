Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$10.27

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 0.61. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.0398997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

