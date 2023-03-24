LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $40.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

