Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yandex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Yandex by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

