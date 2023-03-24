Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 27th

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 27th. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Performance
Shares of DISTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jian Zhang acquired 545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,700,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
