Chris O?Shea Purchases 694,925 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 694,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($870,469.73).

On Friday, March 10th, Chris O?Shea acquired 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($183.96).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 104.75 ($1.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.62).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

