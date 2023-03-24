Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

