Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$42.84

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.84.

Several brokerages have commented on JWEL. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL opened at C$31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.36. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$28.91 and a 12 month high of C$38.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total transaction of C$392,515.20. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.