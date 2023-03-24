Insider Buying: Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Insider Buys £14,905.44 in Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 20,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,905.44 ($18,304.61).

Shares of LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

