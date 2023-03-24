Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $12.70

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

LZ stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 416.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

