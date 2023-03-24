Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £35,154 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,170.82).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.01. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 287 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £892.65 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

About Allianz Technology Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.