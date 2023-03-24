Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £35,154 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,170.82).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.01. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 287 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £892.65 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.64.
About Allianz Technology Trust
