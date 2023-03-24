Damian Gammell Sells 46,497 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Stock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($68.03), for a total transaction of £2,575,933.80 ($3,163,371.98).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

LON CCEP opened at GBX 52.40 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £239.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.