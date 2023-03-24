Insider Buying: JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($83,998.53).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.83) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291.88 ($3.58).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

