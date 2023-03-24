Jason Ashton Sells 8,643 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £20,311.05 ($24,942.96).

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Tyman plc has a 52 week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 345 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £473.08 million, a PE ratio of 964.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.86.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tyman’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

