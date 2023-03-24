Max Royde Purchases 15,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,131.16).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,294.24).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,262.93).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,894.39).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,138.29).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,283.68).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,253.35).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,824.71).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde bought 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £26,203.10 ($32,178.68).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($46,326.69).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CNIC stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £389.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13,600.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

