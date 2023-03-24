Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, April 5th

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $39.08 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.