Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 54,986 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 467.40 ($5.74) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,614.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.31) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

