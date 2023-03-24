Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 54,986 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37).
Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 467.40 ($5.74) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.24.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,614.46%.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
