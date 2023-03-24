Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

