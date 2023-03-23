Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $185.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

