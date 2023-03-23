Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

