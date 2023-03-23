Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $227.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

