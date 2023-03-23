Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

