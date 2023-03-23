Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

