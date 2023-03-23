Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.