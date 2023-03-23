Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $356,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

