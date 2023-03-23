Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 681 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
