Keel Point LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

LOW opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $227.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

