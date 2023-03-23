Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

