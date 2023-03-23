Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

