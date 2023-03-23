Horan Securities Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

