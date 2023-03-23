Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,520 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $227.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

