Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $351.03 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

