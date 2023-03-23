Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

