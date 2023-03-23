Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.