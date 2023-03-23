Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $227.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

