Zhang Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.