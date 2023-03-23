Zhang Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 237,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Blackstone by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.