Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

