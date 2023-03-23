Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.