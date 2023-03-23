Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $276,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

