Zhang Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

