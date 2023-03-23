Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $382,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

About Meta Platforms

Get Rating

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

