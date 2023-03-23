Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Price Performance

Insider Activity

ACN stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

