Zhang Financial LLC Sells 368 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.